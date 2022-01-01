Go
La Figata

Wood Fired Italian featuring pizzas, pastas, small plates, and carefully crafted entrees. Family friendly yet refined.

PIZZA

9 Bank Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)

Popular Items

meatballs & parmesan polenta$10.00
veal, beef & pork meatballs, parmesan polenta, basil pesto
chicken parmesan$20.00
Rhode Island Calamari$11.00
honey sriracha harissa aioli, scallions, sesame seeds, cherry peppers
margherita
plum tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
wood fired 3 meat bolognese$18.00
beef, pork & veal, plum tomatoes, basil, whipped ricotta, orecchiette
cheese pizza
plum tomato sauce and mozzarella
cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
classic pepperoni
three cheeses, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil
caesar$9.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies, caesar dressing
tuscano$10.00
polenta croutons, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, house greens, white balsamic vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9 Bank Street

Granby CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
