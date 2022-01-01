La Figata
Wood Fired Italian featuring pizzas, pastas, small plates, and carefully crafted entrees. Family friendly yet refined.
PIZZA
9 Bank Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9 Bank Street
Granby CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Z Express
Delivery from Zen Restaurant Group! At The Barn, La Figata, Han Asian Cuisine, and Verdura Tapas delivered right to your door.
At The Barn
Crafted by Executive Chef Dan Fortin, our seasonal contemporary American cuisine menu includes steaks, seafood, raw bar, and a variety of small plates. Our spacious dining room features contemporary decor, with table selections to suit any occasion.
Our bar features a discerning wine list, as well as a wide array of martinis, specialty cocktails, and 10 ever-changing craft beers on tap.
@ The Barn caters to every guest’s need, featuring a full-service bar, upstairs private dining room, and outdoor patio. Our restaurant is the perfect spot for business meetings, lunch with friends, or even a holiday get together.
Visit us daily for lunch and dinner, or stop by for our Saturday & Sunday Brunch. Our full service bar features a unique happy hour every day from 3-6pm.
Lox Stock & Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
Four Dads Pub
Come in and enjoy!