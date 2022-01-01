Go
Toast

La Fogata Ideal

Come in and enjoy!

806 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (30 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

806 Main Street

Bradley Beach NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pagano’s Uva Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sea Crab

No reviews yet

Our purpose is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.

D’Arcy’s Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston