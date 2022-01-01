Go
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

Family owned and operated Mexican restaurant. -Since 1977

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

5142 Van Nuys Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)

Popular Items

#3 Two Enchiladas.$11.95
Served with two sides of your choice.
Salsa 2oz.
Due to high demands there is a limit of TWO salsas per plate. Additional salsa is $.46 per 2 ounces.
Hard Shell Chicken Taco.$3.95
hard shell taco with shredded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
#1 Two Tacos.$11.15
Served with two sides of your choice.
Taco Salad.
Flour tortilla shell, choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese.
Hard Shell Beef Taco.$4.85
hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Chips.$1.00
Guac & Chips.$3.75
Guacamole (4 oz) & bag of chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5142 Van Nuys Blvd

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

