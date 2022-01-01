La Fonda on Main
Refined mainstay from 1932 with classic Tex-Mex, interior Mexican fare, margaritas & a shaded patio. Come & enjoy!
2415 N Main Ave
Location
2415 N Main Ave
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pumpers Food Truck
Adult burger truck!
Candlelight Pourhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Singhs Vietnamese
A Vietnamese mother's recipes told through her Texan son. Come to dine in, order takeout or order online for pickup, curbside or now, delivery using GrubHub!
Tycoon Flats
The Alamo, The Riverwalk & TYCOON FLATS... Missions Accomplished!
Come on down and enjoy the Best Burger in San Antonio chosen from our great selection while you cool off in the shade of our Beautiful Beer Garden and enjoy the Fabulous Food and Great Drinks. We also serve many other house specialties from our Famous Fish Tacos and Fried Pickles to our Awesome Paninis, Soups and Salads. Bring the family and enjoy a Family Friendly Restaurant in San Antonio.