La Fondita de Leo
Come experience the authentic flavors of
PUERTO RICO!
GRILL • STEAKS
1600 US-19 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1600 US-19
Holiday FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brennan's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Rusty Bellies
Fresh from our boats to you! Thank you for supporting local fishermen and small business!
Wine Society
Come in and enjoy!
5 Branches Brewing
Come in and enjoy!