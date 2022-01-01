Go
La Fontaine Restaurant

Popular Items

Orecchiette$22.00
Shell shaped pasta, smoked bacon, green peas, fresh tomato, garlic, olive oil
Pollo d'Angelo$22.00
Tube pasta, chicken breast, mushroom, grean peas, sun dried tomato, cream, sherry wine
Steak Frittes$39.00
Grilled rib-eye steak, shitake mushroom, Marsala wine, pomme frites
Beet Salad$11.00
Roasted golden and red beets, baby arugula, goat cheese, almonds, citrus-truffle vinagrette
Capellini la Pomme d'Or$19.00
Angel hair pasta, roma tomato, garlic, basil, marinara
Beef Wellington$42.00
Dijon mustard marinated filet mignon, puffed pastry, portabella mushroom, bordelaise, truffle mashed potato, vegetables
Bruschetta$9.00
Garlic - basil marinated tomatoes, asparagus, parmagiano
Gnocchi$22.00
Spinach and potato dumplings, mushroom, cream, truffle oil
Branzino$30.00
Pan seared Mediterranean seabaas, mango salsa, mashed potato, vegetables
Strawberry Spinach Salad$12.00
Baby spinach, strawberries, mango, almonds, romano cheese
Location

186 Castro Street

Mountain View CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Udon Mugizo - Mountain View

Blue Line Pizza

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under a patio umbrella or next to a heater on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.

Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Mountain View.

Doppio Zero

Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Mountain View.

