La Fontaine Restaurant - Walnut Creek

1375 n broadway

Popular Items

Seafood Pappardelle$29.00
Organic egg, blackpepper, homemade pappardelle pasta, prawns, Manila clams, Mediterranean mussels, scallops, tomato broth
Mushroom Ravioli$23.00
Roasted garlic and mushroom suffed pasta squares, pesto sauce
Lava Cake$10.00
Pollo d'Angelo$22.00
Tube pasta, chicken breast, mushroom, grean peas, sun dried tomato, cream, sherry wine
Beef Wellington$42.00
Dijon mustard marinated filet mignon, puffed pastry, portabella mushroom, bordelaise, truffle mashed potato, vegetables
Capellini la Pomme d'Or$19.00
Angel hair pasta, roma tomato, garlic, basil, marinara
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Baby arugula, tomato, avocado, melted mozzarella, pesto aioli
Duck Breast$33.00
Cranberry, Chianti wine, wild rice, grilled asparagus
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmagiano cheese, croutons, anchoievese, caesar dressing
Bruschetta$10.00
Garlic - basil marinated tomatoes, asparagus, parmagiano
Location

walnut creek CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
