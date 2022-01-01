Go
Italian

La Fontana Del Mare

Closed today

$$$

1 Ocean Drive

Strathmere, NJ 08248

Popular Items

CESARE$12.00
POLLO PARMIGIANA$26.00
GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA$26.00
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$26.00
Cannoli
SPINACI$12.00
RISOTTO SCAMPI$28.00
GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$27.00
SALMON ALLA TUSCANA$31.00
PENNE VODKA$25.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Location

1 Ocean Drive, Strathmere NJ 08248

Nearby restaurants

Sidney's Coffee + Eats

No reviews yet



La Casetta Italian Bistro

No reviews yet

We feature fresh homemade Italian food and pasta dishes in our small and comfortable atmosphere.

Dockside Kitchen

No reviews yet



The Point - Sea Isle City

No reviews yet



