La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr

Popular Items

Hamburguesa$18.00
Grilled hamburger inside of a cheese tortilla, ketchup, mustard, pickles, marketa fries
Fajita
With peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with garlic butter, served with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans
Street Cauliflower$12.00
Cortija cheese, taco spice, chili lime mayo, tortilla crumble
Birria Tacos$19.00
Corn tortilla quesadillas, pulled pork carnitas, onion, cilantro, dipping broth, yellow rice and beans
Chips & Queso$8.00
Warm, smooth, velvety, creamy cheese dip!
Chips & Suzie's Guacamole$10.00
A true classic with hints of lime, studded with cilantro, onion
Crispy Fish Tacos$19.00
Awesome slaw, pico, guacamole tortilla crumble, black hot sauce, on flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla Tacos$18.00
Corn salsa, bbq jus, cotija, marketa fries
The Famous Dinner Salad$24.00
Grilled salmon, spinach, toasted quinoa, candied pumpkin seeds, avocado, apple, cucumber, pickled jalapeños, balsamic vinaigrette
Pan de Queso$6.00
House-made, gluten-free cheese bread
Location

Pikesville MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
