Go
Toast

La Fortaleza

You don’t have to travel to Mexico to enjoy the traditional atmosphere and Mexican cuisine at La Fortaleza! With four locations in New Jersey, we take real pride in our authentic Mexican Gastronomy. Our dishes are prepared according to exclusive family recipes and made throughout the day with the highest quality ingredients available.
From our homemade salsa and tableside guacamole made with Michoacano Avocados, Onions and Cilantro, to our thick corn tortillas for our tacos, burritos and fajitas- everything is prepared fresh to ensure the ultimate flavor. These are but a few of the efforts we make every day to bring you the real flavors of Mexico!
Family and friends can join us on Friday and Saturday nights for Karaoke, and Sunday nights for Mariachi, to enjoy an unforgettable moment with us. Visit our website for more information and full menus, then let us satisfy your craving for something different tonight with our daily specials at La Fortaleza!

BURRITOS • TACOS

335 Paterson Plank Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (692 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas (New)$12.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.
Tacos (New)$10.00
Tacos Birria (New)$16.00
Guacamole (New)$14.00
Made With Only The Freshest Michoacano Avocados, Jalapeno, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Oolden Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
Nachos (New)$10.00
Para los Pollitos (New)$10.00
Savory chicken fingers. Served with french fries.
Flautas (New)$11.00
Quesadilla (New)$10.00
Burrito (New)$12.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.
Coca Cola (New)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

335 Paterson Plank Road

Carlstadt NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Biggie's - Carlstadt

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Since 1946.
Come in and enjoy!

Annabella's House of Mozz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The New Maggie's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hot Dog House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston