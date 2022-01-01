Go
Toast

La Fortaleza

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS

361 Midland Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (2646 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas (New)$12.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.
Quesadilla (New)$10.00
Nachos (New)$10.00
Guacamole (New)$14.00
Made With Only The Freshest Michoacano Avocados, Jalapeno, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Oolden Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
Flautas (New)$11.00
Chimichanga (New)$14.00
Your Choice Of Meat Stuffed Into A Fried 10-Inch Flour Tortilla With A Blend Of White & Yellow Cheese. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Pico De Gallo, Crema Mexicana & Guacamole.
Fajitas (New)$16.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
Tacos (New)$10.00
Burrito (New)$12.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.
Tacos Birria (New)$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

361 Midland Avenue

Garfield NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hive - Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Summer & Autumn Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnny Napkins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juicy!

No reviews yet

Juicy! serves halal food made with ingredients inspired by Mom. This is the food that tastes like home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston