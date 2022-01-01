Go
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:45 PM

676 Reviews

$

44645 5 Mile Rd

Plymouth, MI 48170

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Entree$19.99
Tender marinated chicken breast cooked on vertical spit served with garlic sauce.
Lg Hummus$9.99
Chicken Shawarma Pita$6.99
Rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles.
Chicken Shawarma Lunch$13.99
Tender chicken breast cooked on vertical spit served with rice, hummus, and gallic sauce.
Meduim Fattouch$6.49
Mixture of chopped romaine ,cucumber
tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
Chicken Tawook Pita$6.99
Rolled in a pita with pickles, and garlic sauce.
Sm Hummus$6.99
Chickpeas blended with garlic, tahini and lemon juice.

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm

Location

44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth MI 48170

Directions

