La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
505 E Church St
Popular Items
Location
505 E Church St
Lewisburg TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Coffee Break
If you’re looking for the perfect cup of joe to go with your slice of cappuccino cake, hungry for a loaded omelet, interested in a delicious lunch, or wanting to have your special event catered, then our small café in Shelbyville, TN may be exactly what you need.
Bocelli
Vintage Italian
Asgard Brewing Company
Tennessee’s rich agricultural heritage and its myriad of outdoor activities helped birth the idea of a Viking themed Brewery. Much like Tennesseans, Vikings were well known for their practices of farming and artisan crafts.
Tuck's Place
Come in and enjoy!