La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

505 E Church St

Popular Items

Soft or Crispy Taco$2.10
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with either ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos$9.49
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita$13.49
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, beef skirt steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Mexican Rice$2.65
Grilled Chicken or Beef Quesadilla$6.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of delicious grilled chicken, tender steak strips, or mixed.
(3) Tortillas (Corn or Flour)$1.49
3 corn or flour tortillas
Kids' Pollo Feliz$5.25
Kids' grilled chicken on a bed of fresh rice covered with cheese sauce.
Large Cheese dip$9.75
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers. So good you have to go BIG!
Cheese Dip$4.49
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers.
Pollo Feliz$10.99
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken sliced and placed on a bed of fresh rice and covered with our signature cheese sauce.
505 E Church St

Lewisburg TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
