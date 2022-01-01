La Gardenia Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
1805 N. Pine St.
Location
1805 N. Pine St.
san antonio TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Grayze
A Modern Grayzing Adventure | Restaurant | Bar| Event Venue | Catering | 521 E. Grayson St.
Alamo BBQ Co.
Alamo BBQ Company is the perfect location for your next lunch, fun-filled family dinner, or corporate retreat. Our classic Texas Pit BBQ is smoked slow and low, and our signature sides are made in-house daily. Our large outdoor playground, live music weekends and great family-friendly Texas BBQ makes a welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy.
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Elsewhere Kitchen
We appreciate your business! Come back and see us again!