Go
Toast

La Gardenia Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

1805 N. Pine St.

No reviews yet

Location

1805 N. Pine St.

san antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grayze

No reviews yet

A Modern Grayzing Adventure | Restaurant | Bar| Event Venue | Catering | 521 E. Grayson St.

Alamo BBQ Co.

No reviews yet

Alamo BBQ Company is the perfect location for your next lunch, fun-filled family dinner, or corporate retreat. Our classic Texas Pit BBQ is smoked slow and low, and our signature sides are made in-house daily. Our large outdoor playground, live music weekends and great family-friendly Texas BBQ makes a welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Elsewhere Kitchen

No reviews yet

We appreciate your business! Come back and see us again!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston