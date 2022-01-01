Go
La Gloria

La Gloria is a place that was created to celebrate the rich and delicious street foods from interior Mexico. From tacos al pastor in Mexico City to coctéles de mariscos from Veracruz, Mexico’s street foods are as unique and colorful as its traditions, people and culture.

21819 I-10 • $$

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)

Popular Items

Margarita de la Casa Rock$11.00
Chile con Queso$12.50
Tex-Mex Queso.
Quesadilla Queso$4.00
Cheese on corn tortilla.
Churros$6.00
SD Flour Tortillas$1.00
1/2 Gal Margaritas$45.00
Bistec$7.00
Grilled chopped beef, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).
Chicken Alambre$7.50
Grilled chicken, green bell pepper, onion & bacon (3 mini corn tortillas).
Al Pastor$7.50
Marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).
Bistec Especial$7.50
Grilled chopped beef with cheese, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21819 I-10

San Antonio TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

