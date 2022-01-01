La Gloria
La Gloria is a place that was created to celebrate the rich and delicious street foods from interior Mexico. From tacos al pastor in Mexico City to coctéles de mariscos from Veracruz, Mexico’s street foods are as unique and colorful as its traditions, people and culture.
21819 I-10 • $$
Location
21819 I-10
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
