La Gordita - 6 Montague Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
6 Montague Street, Dublin IE D02XE65
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tang - Cumberland Place, Dublin, Ireland
No Reviews
2 Cumberland Place Dublin 2, IE D02 H05V
View restaurant
Kitchen 28 (Greystones)
No Reviews
Shoreline Gym 69 Mill Rd, Killincarrig, Greystones, Co. Wicklow, A63 HD25 Greystones, IE A63 HD25
View restaurant