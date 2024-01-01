Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
La Grange Park
/
La Grange Park
/
Calamari
La Grange Park restaurants that serve calamari
Posto 31
1017 E. 31st St., LaGrange Park
No reviews yet
Calamari
$15.00
Shishito Pepper, Lemon Wheel, Posto Cocktail Sauce, Lemon-Garlic Aioli
More about Posto 31
Mattone Restaurant & Bar
9 E. 31st ST, LaGrange Park
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$15.00
Lightly breaded, lemons, Marinara sauce
More about Mattone Restaurant & Bar
Rigatoni
