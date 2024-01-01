Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in La Grange Park

La Grange Park restaurants
Toast

La Grange Park restaurants that serve calamari

Posto 31 image

 

Posto 31

1017 E. 31st St., LaGrange Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$15.00
Shishito Pepper, Lemon Wheel, Posto Cocktail Sauce, Lemon-Garlic Aioli
More about Posto 31
Banner pic

 

Mattone Restaurant & Bar

9 E. 31st ST, LaGrange Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$15.00
Lightly breaded, lemons, Marinara sauce
More about Mattone Restaurant & Bar

