La Grange restaurants you'll love

Seafood
Ramen
Must-try La Grange restaurants

The Elm image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

The Elm

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$14.00
spinach/arugula, beets, candied pecans, apples, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
The Elm Burger$16.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic herb mayonnaise, potato bun
More about The Elm
Blackberry Market image

 

Blackberry Market

36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Batch Brewed Iced Tea$2.50
House-made, unsweetened, brewed iced tea using Rishi tea. Choose from classic black tea, jasmine green tea or our tropical hibiscus (a delicious, caffeine-free option).
Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Famous house-made cinnamon roll topped with frosting
Chicken Avocado Club (NF)$10.50
A family favorite. Sliced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, and avocado with lemon basil aioli.
More about Blackberry Market
Monk's Burgers & More image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Burgers & More

88 S La Grange Rd, LaGrange

Avg 4.4 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WICKED TUNA BURGER$16.75
SESAME CRUSTED SEARED AHIT TUNA, MANGO PINEAPPLE SALSA, TERIYAKI MAYO, CHILI LEMON TAHINI, SERVED ON A MISO GLAZED SESAME BUN
FULL ORDER FISH AND CHIPS (ENTREE)$18.25
BEER BATTERED NORTH ATLANTIC COD, HAND CUT FRIES, HOUSE MADE TARTAR SAUCE
CLASSIC BURGER$14.00
AGED CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION
More about Monk's Burgers & More
Forbidden Noodles image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Forbidden Noodles

50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange

Avg 5 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BAO BUN$2.19
Chinese steamed fluffy bun with your choice of filling inside. Spinach bao is vegan.
Pork Tonkotsu$12.79
Slow Cooked Pork Belly, egg, baby bok choy, broccoli, green onion, naruto fish cake, seaweed sheet, served with fresh ramen noodles in a pork bone & shellfish broth. (Broth can be substituted for shellfish allergies).
Beef Paitan$13.79
Succulent Beef, egg, baby bok choy, broccoli, green onion, naruto fish cake, seaweed sheet, served with fresh ramen noodles in a pork bone broth.
More about Forbidden Noodles
Barrel House Social image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House Social

100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$14.00
Grilled patty, cheddar, LTO, pickle, aioli, brioche
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$16.00
marinated grilled chicken, bacon jam, garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sourdough
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
served with four-cheese cheese sauce
More about Barrel House Social
Milk Money Brewing image

 

Milk Money Brewing

75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4-Pack Vibrant$16.00
Hazy IPA 6.5% ABV
(4) 16oz Cans
Cuban$16.00
Slagel Farms Ham, Mojo Pork, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed Telera Roll w/ Fries
Soup$7.00
Roasted Sweet Potato soup
Topped with Maple Creme Fraiche
More about Milk Money Brewing
Catering - Blackberry Market image

 

Catering - Blackberry Market

36 S La Grange Rd, La Grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Crudités Platter (GF, Vegan)$40.00
Fresh seasonal and blanched vegetables with a Dill Parmesan dipping sauce.
Caprese Skewers: 1 Dozen (GF, NF, V)$19.00
Fresh mozzarella balls paired with seasonal tomatoes and fresh basil; served with balsamic reduction on the side for drizzling.
Boxed Lunch: Salad$10.50
Served with a chocolate chip or oatmeal cookie. Add grilled chicken or avocado to any salad for $2/each. Minimum of 6 per order.
More about Catering - Blackberry Market
Kama Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Kama Bistro

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (3480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Saag/ Spinach Masala
coarse pureed slow simmered spinach sauce, flavored with garlic and green chilies. GF, DF option includes 16oz rice
Plain Steamed Rice$3.00
basmati rice
Garlic Naan$3.50
tandoori leavened bread. Contains eggs
More about Kama Bistro
MAK'S House image

 

MAK'S House

46 South La Grange Road, La grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger Burger$12.99
Kids Burger$7.99
Baked Mac N Chz$7.99
More about MAK'S House
Q-BBQ LaGrange image

 

Q-BBQ LaGrange

70 S La Grange Rd., La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hush Puppies$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.
1/2 Slab A la Carte$15.99
1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.
More about Q-BBQ LaGrange
GP Italiano image

 

GP Italiano

1 South La Grange Road, La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Pizza$15.00
caramelized onions, ricotta, calabrian chili honey
Meatballs$13.00
vodka sauce, whipped ricotta, grilled bread
Cacio e Pepe$18.00
piedmont truffles, black pepper fusilli, pecorino
More about GP Italiano
Sushi Ukai La Grange image

 

Sushi Ukai La Grange

120b West Calendar ave, La Grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.50
Soy bean soup with green scallion, green onion, and seaweed
California Roll$6.95
Crab Stick, Avocado, cucumber
Fiesta Roll$11.95
Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado Cilantro, served with, spicy mayo on top
More about Sushi Ukai La Grange
Tavern On Lagrange image

 

Tavern On Lagrange

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chris Brown Crab Cakes$24.00
(2) jumbo lump crab cakes served with garlic aioli sauce on bed of arugula with crab meat and lemon butter sauce
Tavern Chicken (Boneless Chicken) A House Specialty!$36.00
Tender Brick Oven Chicken seasoned with Tavern’s oregano-herb rub served with mixed vegetables & garlic mashed potatoes
RJ Mitchell Catfish & Eggs$24.00
(2) Pieces of Fried Catfish, Scrambled Eggs, Collard Greens and Cheese Grits
More about Tavern On Lagrange
Banner pic

 

The Stadium Club @ The Max

4750 Vernon Avenue, Mc Cook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.99
Lightly breaded & fried, topped with avocado crema.
Turkey Carver Sandwich$14.00
Hand carved roasted turkey, sliced avocado, tomato, leaf lettuce, cranberry orange relish on the side, served on sour dough panini.
Add slice provolone or Swiss cheese $1.00
More about The Stadium Club @ The Max
Restaurant banner

CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Original Pancake House

942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 3 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pancake$13.49
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
Bacon & Eggs$12.49
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Hash Browns$3.99
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions with a little crisp but light and fluffy to complement your breakfast entree.
More about The Original Pancake House
Banner pic

 

Antonino’s Ristorante

701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Antonino’s Ristorante
Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Prasino Restaurant
Cafe Salsa image

 

Cafe Salsa

9932 W 55th St, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cafe Salsa
Restaurant banner

 

Capri To Go

6934 Wolf Road, Indian Head Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Capri To Go

