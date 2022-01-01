La Grange restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
spinach/arugula, beets, candied pecans, apples, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
|The Elm Burger
|$16.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic herb mayonnaise, potato bun
Blackberry Market
36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange
|Popular items
|Batch Brewed Iced Tea
|$2.50
House-made, unsweetened, brewed iced tea using Rishi tea. Choose from classic black tea, jasmine green tea or our tropical hibiscus (a delicious, caffeine-free option).
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.50
Famous house-made cinnamon roll topped with frosting
|Chicken Avocado Club (NF)
|$10.50
A family favorite. Sliced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, and avocado with lemon basil aioli.
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Burgers & More
88 S La Grange Rd, LaGrange
|Popular items
|WICKED TUNA BURGER
|$16.75
SESAME CRUSTED SEARED AHIT TUNA, MANGO PINEAPPLE SALSA, TERIYAKI MAYO, CHILI LEMON TAHINI, SERVED ON A MISO GLAZED SESAME BUN
|FULL ORDER FISH AND CHIPS (ENTREE)
|$18.25
BEER BATTERED NORTH ATLANTIC COD, HAND CUT FRIES, HOUSE MADE TARTAR SAUCE
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$14.00
AGED CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION
RAMEN • NOODLES
Forbidden Noodles
50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange
|Popular items
|BAO BUN
|$2.19
Chinese steamed fluffy bun with your choice of filling inside. Spinach bao is vegan.
|Pork Tonkotsu
|$12.79
Slow Cooked Pork Belly, egg, baby bok choy, broccoli, green onion, naruto fish cake, seaweed sheet, served with fresh ramen noodles in a pork bone & shellfish broth. (Broth can be substituted for shellfish allergies).
|Beef Paitan
|$13.79
Succulent Beef, egg, baby bok choy, broccoli, green onion, naruto fish cake, seaweed sheet, served with fresh ramen noodles in a pork bone broth.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House Social
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$14.00
Grilled patty, cheddar, LTO, pickle, aioli, brioche
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
marinated grilled chicken, bacon jam, garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sourdough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
served with four-cheese cheese sauce
Milk Money Brewing
75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
|Popular items
|4-Pack Vibrant
|$16.00
Hazy IPA 6.5% ABV
(4) 16oz Cans
|Cuban
|$16.00
Slagel Farms Ham, Mojo Pork, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed Telera Roll w/ Fries
|Soup
|$7.00
Roasted Sweet Potato soup
Topped with Maple Creme Fraiche
Catering - Blackberry Market
36 S La Grange Rd, La Grange
|Popular items
|Veggie Crudités Platter (GF, Vegan)
|$40.00
Fresh seasonal and blanched vegetables with a Dill Parmesan dipping sauce.
|Caprese Skewers: 1 Dozen (GF, NF, V)
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella balls paired with seasonal tomatoes and fresh basil; served with balsamic reduction on the side for drizzling.
|Boxed Lunch: Salad
|$10.50
Served with a chocolate chip or oatmeal cookie. Add grilled chicken or avocado to any salad for $2/each. Minimum of 6 per order.
FRENCH FRIES
Kama Bistro
9 South La Grange Road, La Grange
|Popular items
|Saag/ Spinach Masala
coarse pureed slow simmered spinach sauce, flavored with garlic and green chilies. GF, DF option includes 16oz rice
|Plain Steamed Rice
|$3.00
basmati rice
|Garlic Naan
|$3.50
tandoori leavened bread. Contains eggs
MAK'S House
46 South La Grange Road, La grange
|Popular items
|Burger Burger
|$12.99
|Kids Burger
|$7.99
|Baked Mac N Chz
|$7.99
Q-BBQ LaGrange
70 S La Grange Rd., La Grange
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$2.99
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.
|1/2 Slab A la Carte
|$15.99
1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.
GP Italiano
1 South La Grange Road, La Grange
|Popular items
|Sausage Pizza
|$15.00
caramelized onions, ricotta, calabrian chili honey
|Meatballs
|$13.00
vodka sauce, whipped ricotta, grilled bread
|Cacio e Pepe
|$18.00
piedmont truffles, black pepper fusilli, pecorino
Sushi Ukai La Grange
120b West Calendar ave, La Grange
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
Soy bean soup with green scallion, green onion, and seaweed
|California Roll
|$6.95
Crab Stick, Avocado, cucumber
|Fiesta Roll
|$11.95
Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado Cilantro, served with, spicy mayo on top
Tavern On Lagrange
5403 S Lagrange, Countryside
|Popular items
|Chris Brown Crab Cakes
|$24.00
(2) jumbo lump crab cakes served with garlic aioli sauce on bed of arugula with crab meat and lemon butter sauce
|Tavern Chicken (Boneless Chicken) A House Specialty!
|$36.00
Tender Brick Oven Chicken seasoned with Tavern’s oregano-herb rub served with mixed vegetables & garlic mashed potatoes
|RJ Mitchell Catfish & Eggs
|$24.00
(2) Pieces of Fried Catfish, Scrambled Eggs, Collard Greens and Cheese Grits
The Stadium Club @ The Max
4750 Vernon Avenue, Mc Cook
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$9.99
Lightly breaded & fried, topped with avocado crema.
|Turkey Carver Sandwich
|$14.00
Hand carved roasted turkey, sliced avocado, tomato, leaf lettuce, cranberry orange relish on the side, served on sour dough panini.
Add slice provolone or Swiss cheese $1.00
CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
The Original Pancake House
942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
|Popular items
|Apple Pancake
|$13.49
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
|Bacon & Eggs
|$12.49
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Hash Browns
|$3.99
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions with a little crisp but light and fluffy to complement your breakfast entree.
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
Cafe Salsa
9932 W 55th St, Countryside
Capri To Go
6934 Wolf Road, Indian Head Park