La Grange bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in La Grange

The Elm image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

The Elm

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$14.00
spinach/arugula, beets, candied pecans, apples, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
The Elm Burger$16.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic herb mayonnaise, potato bun
More about The Elm
Monk's Burgers & More image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Burgers & More

88 S La Grange Rd, LaGrange

Avg 4.4 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MONK BALLS$11.75
FRIED SEASONED CHEESE CURD, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
WICKED TUNA BURGER$16.75
SESAME CRUSTED SEARED AHIT TUNA, MANGO PINEAPPLE SALSA, TERIYAKI MAYO, CHILI LEMON TAHINI, SERVED ON A MISO GLAZED SESAME BUN
CHICKEN PANINI$14.75
PESTO, TOMATO, WHITE CHEDDAR, AVOCADO, ARUGULA
More about Monk's Burgers & More
Barrel House Social image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House Social

100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$14.00
Grilled patty, cheddar, LTO, pickle, aioli, brioche
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$16.00
marinated grilled chicken, bacon jam, garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sourdough
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
served with four-cheese cheese sauce
More about Barrel House Social
Kama Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Kama Bistro

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (3480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tikka Masala/Makhani
creamy fresh roma tomato reduction sauce, flavored with fenugreek and Kama garam masala. GF includes 16oz rice
Crispy Chili Potatoes$8.00
crispy large fries, chili garlic tomato sauce. Gluten Sensitive | DF
Garlic Naan$3.50
tandoori leavened bread. Contains eggs
More about Kama Bistro
MAK'S House image

 

MAK'S House

46 South La Grange Road, La grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger Burger$12.99
Tater Tots$2.99
Mac Balls$6.99
More about MAK'S House

