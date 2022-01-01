La Grange bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in La Grange
More about The Elm
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
spinach/arugula, beets, candied pecans, apples, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
|The Elm Burger
|$16.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic herb mayonnaise, potato bun
More about Monk's Burgers & More
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Burgers & More
88 S La Grange Rd, LaGrange
|Popular items
|MONK BALLS
|$11.75
FRIED SEASONED CHEESE CURD, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
|WICKED TUNA BURGER
|$16.75
SESAME CRUSTED SEARED AHIT TUNA, MANGO PINEAPPLE SALSA, TERIYAKI MAYO, CHILI LEMON TAHINI, SERVED ON A MISO GLAZED SESAME BUN
|CHICKEN PANINI
|$14.75
PESTO, TOMATO, WHITE CHEDDAR, AVOCADO, ARUGULA
More about Barrel House Social
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House Social
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$14.00
Grilled patty, cheddar, LTO, pickle, aioli, brioche
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
marinated grilled chicken, bacon jam, garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sourdough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
served with four-cheese cheese sauce
More about Kama Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Kama Bistro
9 South La Grange Road, La Grange
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala/Makhani
creamy fresh roma tomato reduction sauce, flavored with fenugreek and Kama garam masala. GF includes 16oz rice
|Crispy Chili Potatoes
|$8.00
crispy large fries, chili garlic tomato sauce. Gluten Sensitive | DF
|Garlic Naan
|$3.50
tandoori leavened bread. Contains eggs