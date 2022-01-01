Brisket in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve brisket
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Burgers & More
88 S La Grange Rd, LaGrange
|BRISKET MAC & CHEESE
|$16.00
CHEDDAR & GRUTERE CHEESE, SLOW BRAISED BRISKET, BACON BITS
Q-BBQ LaGrange
70 S La Grange Rd., La Grange
|Sliced Brisket A la Carte
|$13.99
Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection.
|Lb. Brisket
|$29.99
Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, finely chopped or sliced and recommended with our N. Carolina vinegar sauce.
|Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy
|$2.99
Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.