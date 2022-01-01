Brisket in La Grange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Monk's Burgers & More image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Burgers & More

88 S La Grange Rd, LaGrange

Avg 4.4 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BRISKET MAC & CHEESE$16.00
CHEDDAR & GRUTERE CHEESE, SLOW BRAISED BRISKET, BACON BITS
More about Monk's Burgers & More
Item pic

 

Q-BBQ LaGrange

70 S La Grange Rd., La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Brisket A la Carte$13.99
Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection.
Lb. Brisket$29.99
Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, finely chopped or sliced and recommended with our N. Carolina vinegar sauce.
Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy$2.99
Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.
More about Q-BBQ LaGrange

