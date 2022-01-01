Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
La Grange restaurants that serve bruschetta

The Elm image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

The Elm

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)
Takeout
Fig Bruschetta$9.00
grilled multigrain bread, fig marmalade, crispy prosciutto, micro basil, burrata cheese, extra virgin olive oil
Item pic

 

Catering - Blackberry Market

36 S La Grange Rd, La Grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Dip: 1 Pint (GF, NF, Vegan)$10.50
Chopped fresh tomatoes with basil--the perfect addition to an appetizer spread or cheese board. Pairs well with crostini or crackers.
Banner pic

 

Antonino’s Ristorante

701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta (FP)$28.00
