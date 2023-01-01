Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Main pic

 

Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st

917w 55st, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.95
More about Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st
Tavern On Lagrange image

 

Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nicolas Cage Chicken Salad (Jerked, Buffalo (Fried) or Grecian Style)$0.00
Romaine lettuce, Chicken of your choice as stated above, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, green olives, and cheese served with ranch dressing
Nicolas Cage Chicken Salad (Jerked, Buffalo (Fried) or Grecian Style)$32.00
Romaine lettuce, Chicken of your choice as stated above, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, green olives, and cheese served with ranch dressing
More about Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

Bruschetta

French Onion Soup

Steak Sandwiches

Pies

Chicken Marsala

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Italian Sandwiches

Avocado Salad

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1598 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston