Buffalo chicken salad in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st
Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st
917w 55st, Countryside
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.95
More about Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL
Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL
5403 S Lagrange, Countryside
|Nicolas Cage Chicken Salad (Jerked, Buffalo (Fried) or Grecian Style)
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce, Chicken of your choice as stated above, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, green olives, and cheese served with ranch dressing
|Nicolas Cage Chicken Salad (Jerked, Buffalo (Fried) or Grecian Style)
|$32.00
Romaine lettuce, Chicken of your choice as stated above, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, green olives, and cheese served with ranch dressing