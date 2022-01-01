Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
La Grange restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Milk Money Brewing image

 

Milk Money Brewing

75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$12.00
More about Milk Money Brewing
Banner pic

 

Antonino’s Ristorante

701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Buffalo Wings$12.95
6 Buffalo Wings$7.95
More about Antonino’s Ristorante

