Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
La Grange
/
La Grange
/
Buffalo Wings
La Grange restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Milk Money Brewing
75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
Avg 4.6
(146 reviews)
Buffalo Wings
$12.00
More about Milk Money Brewing
Antonino’s Ristorante
701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange
No reviews yet
12 Buffalo Wings
$12.95
6 Buffalo Wings
$7.95
More about Antonino’s Ristorante
Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange
Cake
Pies
Mussels
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Cake
Cannolis
Crab Cakes
More near La Grange to explore
Berwyn
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Westmont
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Oak Brook
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Willowbrook
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hinsdale
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
La Grange Park
No reviews yet
Lyons
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1312 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(157 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston