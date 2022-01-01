Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
La Grange
/
La Grange
/
Burritos
La Grange restaurants that serve burritos
Prasino Restaurant - 93 S. La Grange Road
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
No reviews yet
KIDS MINI BURRITO
$6.00
More about Prasino Restaurant - 93 S. La Grange Road
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House Social
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange
Avg 4.1
(233 reviews)
Breakfast Burrito
$16.00
More about Barrel House Social
