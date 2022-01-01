Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
La Grange
/
La Grange
/
Carbonara
La Grange restaurants that serve carbonara
Antonino’s Ristorante
701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange
No reviews yet
Pasta Carbonara
$14.95
More about Antonino’s Ristorante
GP Italiano
1 South La Grange Road, La Grange
No reviews yet
Carbonara
$18.00
bucatini, hen’s egg, guanciale, pecorino
More about GP Italiano
