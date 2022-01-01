Chicken sandwiches in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Elm image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

The Elm

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
More about The Elm
Marinated Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House Social

100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$16.00
marinated grilled chicken, bacon jam, garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, classic Nashville hot seasoning, aioli, house pickles, romaine, brioche
More about Barrel House Social

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

Cake

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Paninis

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

Crab Cakes

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston