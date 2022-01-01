Chicken sandwiches in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House Social
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
marinated grilled chicken, bacon jam, garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sourdough
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, classic Nashville hot seasoning, aioli, house pickles, romaine, brioche