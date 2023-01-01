Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
La Grange restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Main pic

 

Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st

917w 55st, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
More about Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st
Item pic

 

The Stadium Club @ The Max - 4740 Vernon Ave

4750 Vernon Avenue, Mc Cook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wrap - Chicken Caesar$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side.
Wrap - Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato in a tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side.
More about The Stadium Club @ The Max - 4740 Vernon Ave

