Chili in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve chili
More about Forbidden Noodles
RAMEN • NOODLES
Forbidden Noodles
50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange
|SWEET CHILI SAUCE
|$0.50
|SPICY FORBIDDEN CHILI OIL SAUCE
|$0.50
More about Barrel House Social
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House Social
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange
|White Turkey Chili BOWL
|$8.00
Ground turkey, white beans, bell pepper, jalapeno, onion, topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, tortilla strips and cilantro
|White Turkey Chili CUP
|$6.00
Ground turkey, white beans, bell pepper, jalapeno, onion, topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, tortilla strips and cilantro
More about Kama Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Kama Bistro
9 South La Grange Road, La Grange
|Paneer Chili
|$9.00
housemade paneer, onion, bell peppers, ginger chili sauce. GF
|Crispy Chili Potatoes
|$8.00
crispy large fries, chili garlic tomato sauce. Gluten Sensitive | DF
|Chicken Chili
|$9.00
battered chicken onion, bell peppers, ginger chili sauce. Contains Gluten