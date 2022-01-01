Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
La Grange restaurants that serve chili

Forbidden Noodles image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Forbidden Noodles

50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange

Avg 5 (232 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET CHILI SAUCE$0.50
SPICY FORBIDDEN CHILI OIL SAUCE$0.50
More about Forbidden Noodles
Barrel House Social image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House Social

100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Turkey Chili BOWL$8.00
Ground turkey, white beans, bell pepper, jalapeno, onion, topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, tortilla strips and cilantro
White Turkey Chili CUP$6.00
Ground turkey, white beans, bell pepper, jalapeno, onion, topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, tortilla strips and cilantro
More about Barrel House Social
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Kama Bistro

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (3480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Paneer Chili$9.00
housemade paneer, onion, bell peppers, ginger chili sauce. GF
Crispy Chili Potatoes$8.00
crispy large fries, chili garlic tomato sauce. Gluten Sensitive | DF
Chicken Chili$9.00
battered chicken onion, bell peppers, ginger chili sauce. Contains Gluten
More about Kama Bistro
Consumer pic

 

MAK'S House

46 South La Grange Road, La grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili
This recipe has been passed down from generations of mountaineers. Home made and amazing!!!
Chili
This recipe has been passed down from generations of mountaineers. Home made and amazing!!!
More about MAK'S House

