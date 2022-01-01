Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve corn chowder

The Elm image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

The Elm

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Corn Chowder$6.00
10 oz of hot Soup of the Day
More about The Elm
Blackberry Market image

 

Blackberry Market

36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Soup: Poblano Corn Chowder (NF, V)$11.00
More about Blackberry Market

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

Sliders

Chopped Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cannolis

Crepes

Carbonara

Spaghetti

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston