Corn chowder in
La Grange
/
La Grange
/
Corn Chowder
La Grange restaurants that serve corn chowder
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
Avg 4.5
(2659 reviews)
Chipotle Corn Chowder
$6.00
10 oz of hot Soup of the Day
More about The Elm
Blackberry Market
36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange
Avg 4.7
(181 reviews)
Soup: Poblano Corn Chowder (NF, V)
$11.00
More about Blackberry Market
