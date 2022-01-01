Crepes in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve crepes
More about Prasino Restaurant
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|STRAWBERRY BANANA CREPES
|$16.50
chocolate hazelnut sauce VG
|BANANAS FOSTER CREPES
|$14.00
caramelized bananas, cinnamon, sugar VG
|FLORENTINE CREPES
|$16.00
scrambled eggs, spinach, onion, tomato, feta, hollandaise VG
More about The Original Pancake House
CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
The Original Pancake House
942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
|Banana Crepes
|$10.99
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
|Peach Crepes
|$10.99
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, filled and topped with peaches poached in our homemade Peach Brandy Sauce. Perfect for summertime, but served all year.
|Blueberry Crepes
|$10.99
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, served with fresh homemade blueberry compote and dusted with powdered sugar.