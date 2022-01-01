Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve crepes

Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STRAWBERRY BANANA CREPES$16.50
chocolate hazelnut sauce VG
BANANAS FOSTER CREPES$14.00
caramelized bananas, cinnamon, sugar VG
FLORENTINE CREPES$16.00
scrambled eggs, spinach, onion, tomato, feta, hollandaise VG
More about Prasino Restaurant
Item pic

CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Original Pancake House

942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 3 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Crepes$10.99
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
Peach Crepes$10.99
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, filled and topped with peaches poached in our homemade Peach Brandy Sauce. Perfect for summertime, but served all year.
Blueberry Crepes$10.99
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, served with fresh homemade blueberry compote and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about The Original Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

Pancakes

Caesar Salad

Scallops

Kale Salad

Asian Salad

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Key Lime Pies

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston