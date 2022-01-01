Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve curry

Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI YELLOW CURRY$18.00
vegetable fried rice, cilantro, lime, basil GF, VG, V
THAI YELLOW CURRY$18.00
vegetable fried rice, cilantro, lime, basil GF, VG, V
More about Prasino Restaurant
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Forbidden Noodles

50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange

Avg 5 (232 reviews)
Takeout
JAPANESE CURRY CHICKEN W RICE$12.99
Crispy chicken, broccoli with a Japanese potato/carrot curry stew served over white rice.
More about Forbidden Noodles
Milk Money Brewing image

 

Milk Money Brewing

75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Curry Wings$12.00
More about Milk Money Brewing
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Kama Bistro

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (3480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Goan Mussels Curry$15.00
fresh PEI mussels in tamarind, coconut milk, leeks, ginger, cilantro broth. Gluten Free | Contains Shellfish
Curry (L)
traditional Indian curry recipe, flavors of cumin, ginger and garam masala
Curried Lamb Tacos - 3 pc$9.00
spicy braised lamb, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, crumbled house-made paneer cheese
More about Kama Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

Carbonara

Edamame

Asian Salad

Short Ribs

Margherita Pizza

Cheesecake

Pies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston