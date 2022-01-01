Curry in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve curry
More about Prasino Restaurant
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|THAI YELLOW CURRY
|$18.00
vegetable fried rice, cilantro, lime, basil GF, VG, V
|THAI YELLOW CURRY
|$18.00
vegetable fried rice, cilantro, lime, basil GF, VG, V
More about Forbidden Noodles
RAMEN • NOODLES
Forbidden Noodles
50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange
|JAPANESE CURRY CHICKEN W RICE
|$12.99
Crispy chicken, broccoli with a Japanese potato/carrot curry stew served over white rice.
More about Milk Money Brewing
Milk Money Brewing
75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
|Thai Curry Wings
|$12.00
More about Kama Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Kama Bistro
9 South La Grange Road, La Grange
|Goan Mussels Curry
|$15.00
fresh PEI mussels in tamarind, coconut milk, leeks, ginger, cilantro broth. Gluten Free | Contains Shellfish
|Curry (L)
traditional Indian curry recipe, flavors of cumin, ginger and garam masala
|Curried Lamb Tacos - 3 pc
|$9.00
spicy braised lamb, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, crumbled house-made paneer cheese