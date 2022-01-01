Fettuccine alfredo in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Antonino’s Ristorante
Antonino’s Ristorante
701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.95
More about Tavern On Lagrange
Tavern On Lagrange
5403 S Lagrange, Countryside
|Marlon Brando Fettuccine Alfredo
|$26.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken and parmesan cheese
|Marlon Brando Fettuccine Alfredo
|$20.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken and parmesan cheese