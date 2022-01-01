French toast in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve french toast
More about Prasino Restaurant
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|SIDE PRETZEL FRENCH TOAST
|$8.00
|BANANA BREAD FRENCH TOAST
|$15.50
candied pecans, bananas foster sauce VG
|PRETZEL CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST
|$15.00
white chocolate sauce, salted caramel VG
More about The Original Pancake House
CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
The Original Pancake House
942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
|French Toast
|$9.99
5 pieces of thick white bread coated in our signature egg and milk mixture. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with Strawberry Preserves.
|Kids French Toast
|$6.00
|Strawberry French Toast
|$13.29
6 pieces of our golden brown light and fluffy thick-cut french toast, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.