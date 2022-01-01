Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve french toast

Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE PRETZEL FRENCH TOAST$8.00
BANANA BREAD FRENCH TOAST$15.50
candied pecans, bananas foster sauce VG
PRETZEL CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST$15.00
white chocolate sauce, salted caramel VG
More about Prasino Restaurant
Restaurant banner

CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Original Pancake House

942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 3 (13 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$9.99
5 pieces of thick white bread coated in our signature egg and milk mixture. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with Strawberry Preserves.
Kids French Toast$6.00
Strawberry French Toast$13.29
6 pieces of our golden brown light and fluffy thick-cut french toast, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
More about The Original Pancake House

