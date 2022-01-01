Grilled chicken in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Elm
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
More about Blackberry Market
Blackberry Market
36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange
|Munchkin Grilled Chicken Skewers (GF)
|$5.50
Three chicken skewers served with a fruit cup, carrots and ranch dipping sauce.
|Kale Caesar with Grilled Chicken (NF)
|$10.75
Homemade croutons, parmesan, shredded kale, and romaine with lemon-kissed Caesar dressing.