Grilled chicken in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
La Grange restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Elm image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

The Elm

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
More about The Elm
Item pic

 

Blackberry Market

36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Munchkin Grilled Chicken Skewers (GF)$5.50
Three chicken skewers served with a fruit cup, carrots and ranch dipping sauce.
Kale Caesar with Grilled Chicken (NF)$10.75
Homemade croutons, parmesan, shredded kale, and romaine with lemon-kissed Caesar dressing.
More about Blackberry Market
Milk Money Brewing image

 

Milk Money Brewing

75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken$16.00
More about Milk Money Brewing
Kama Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Kama Bistro

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (3480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mixed Chicken Grill$24.00
More about Kama Bistro

