Honey chicken in
La Grange
/
La Grange
/
Honey Chicken
La Grange restaurants that serve honey chicken
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
No reviews yet
HONEY CHICKEN SALAD
$17.00
arugula, pecans, grapes, celery, honey-yogurt dressing, pretzel croissant
More about Prasino Restaurant
Sushi Ukai La Grange
120b West Calendar ave, La Grange
No reviews yet
Honey Moon Chicken
$18.95
More about Sushi Ukai La Grange
