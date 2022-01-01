Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve honey chicken

Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HONEY CHICKEN SALAD$17.00
arugula, pecans, grapes, celery, honey-yogurt dressing, pretzel croissant
More about Prasino Restaurant
Sushi Ukai La Grange image

 

Sushi Ukai La Grange

120b West Calendar ave, La Grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Moon Chicken$18.95
More about Sushi Ukai La Grange

