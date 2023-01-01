Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Barrel House Social image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House Social

100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$32.00
More about Barrel House Social
GP Italiano image

 

GP Italiano - 1 S. La Grange Rd

1 South La Grange Road, La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$18.00
lemon aioli, celery, basil, cherry tomatoes
More about GP Italiano - 1 S. La Grange Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

Short Ribs

Quesadillas

Crab Cakes

Asian Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Teriyaki Steaks

Sauteed Spinach

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (219 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston