Minestrone soup in
La Grange
/
La Grange
/
Minestrone Soup
La Grange restaurants that serve minestrone soup
Blackberry Market - La Grange
36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange
Avg 4.7
(181 reviews)
Soup: Minestrone (GF, NF, Vegan)
$0.00
More about Blackberry Market - La Grange
Antonino's Ristorante
701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange
No reviews yet
Minestrone Soup
$4.95
More about Antonino's Ristorante
