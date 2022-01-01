Omelettes in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Prasino Restaurant
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE
|$15.50
smoked ham, white cheddar
|BACON OMELETTE
|$15.50
spinach, cheddar
|HIPPIE OMELETTE
|$15.00
spinach, basil, goat cheese, tomato jam VG
More about The Original Pancake House
CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
The Original Pancake House
942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
|Bacon & Cheese Omelette
|$12.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Plain Omelette
|$10.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Sausage Link & Cheese Omelette
|$12.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our pork sausage links and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.