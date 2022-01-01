Omelettes in La Grange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve omelettes

Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.50
smoked ham, white cheddar
BACON OMELETTE$15.50
spinach, cheddar
HIPPIE OMELETTE$15.00
spinach, basil, goat cheese, tomato jam VG
More about Prasino Restaurant
Vegetarian Omelette image

CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Original Pancake House

942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 3 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon & Cheese Omelette$12.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Plain Omelette$10.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Sausage Link & Cheese Omelette$12.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our pork sausage links and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
More about The Original Pancake House

