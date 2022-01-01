Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve pancakes

Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE PANCAKES$5.00
More about Prasino Restaurant
Item pic

CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Original Pancake House

942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 3 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
6 pancakes made from our signature buttermilk batter.
Pecan Pancakes$10.99
6 buttermilk pancakes loaded with fresh toasted Georgia pecans. Topped with more pecans and dusted with powdered sugar.
Bacon Pancakes$10.79
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter and includes delicious smoked bacon bits.
More about The Original Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

Margherita Pizza

Fettuccine Alfredo

Steak Sandwiches

Salmon

Crepes

Risotto

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston