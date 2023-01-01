Patty melts in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Wolf's Head Restaurant & Bar
Wolf's Head Restaurant & Bar
6937 Joliet Road, Indian Head Park
|Patty Melt
|$14.99
More about Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st
Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st
917w 55st, Countryside
|Patty Melt
|$10.95
More about The Stadium Club @ The Max - 4740 Vernon Ave
The Stadium Club @ The Max - 4740 Vernon Ave
4750 Vernon Avenue, Mc Cook
|All American Patty Melt
|$15.00
Half pound steakhouse blend burger topped with grilled onions & American cheese on grilled marble rye. A delicious classic! Served with your choice of side.