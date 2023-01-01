Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in La Grange

La Grange restaurants that serve patty melts

Wolf's Head Restaurant & Bar

6937 Joliet Road, Indian Head Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$14.99
More about Wolf's Head Restaurant & Bar
Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st

917w 55st, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$10.95
More about Source One Restaurant Corporation, DBA, Kennys Irish Pub - 917w 55st
The Stadium Club @ The Max - 4740 Vernon Ave

4750 Vernon Avenue, Mc Cook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
All American Patty Melt$15.00
Half pound steakhouse blend burger topped with grilled onions & American cheese on grilled marble rye. A delicious classic! Served with your choice of side.
More about The Stadium Club @ The Max - 4740 Vernon Ave

