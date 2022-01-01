Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
La Grange
/
La Grange
/
Pies
La Grange restaurants that serve pies
GP Italiano
1 South La Grange Road, La Grange
No reviews yet
Mini Key Lime Pie
$5.00
Gelato Pie
$10.00
oreo crust, chocolate peanut butter
More about GP Italiano
Tavern On Lagrange
5403 S Lagrange, Countryside
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$5.50
More about Tavern On Lagrange
Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange
French Fries
Fruit Salad
Fettuccine Alfredo
Margherita Pizza
Crab Cakes
Chicken Salad
Nachos
Chicken Tenders
More near La Grange to explore
Berwyn
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Westmont
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Oak Brook
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Willowbrook
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hinsdale
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
La Grange Park
No reviews yet
Lyons
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1312 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(157 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston