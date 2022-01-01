Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve pies

GP Italiano image

 

GP Italiano

1 South La Grange Road, La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Key Lime Pie$5.00
Gelato Pie$10.00
oreo crust, chocolate peanut butter
More about GP Italiano
Tavern On Lagrange image

 

Tavern On Lagrange

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$5.50
More about Tavern On Lagrange

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

French Fries

Fruit Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Margherita Pizza

Crab Cakes

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston