Pork chops in
La Grange
/
La Grange
/
Pork Chops
La Grange restaurants that serve pork chops
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
Avg 4.5
(2659 reviews)
Pork chop
$26.00
12oz bone in chop, sweet potato succotash, salsa verde
More about The Elm
GP Italiano
1 South La Grange Road, La Grange
No reviews yet
Pork Chop
$26.00
bone in, pea cream, roasted potatoes
More about GP Italiano
