Prawns in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve prawns

Kama Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Kama Bistro

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (3480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prawns Entrees Half Pan$190.00
Half pan feeds 8-10
More about Kama Bistro
Tavern On Lagrange image

 

Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slap yo Mama Salmon served with Scallops, 2 Blackened Prawns w Dirty Rice and Spinach$45.00
Blackened Salmon served with Scallops, (2) Blackened Prawns served over Dirty Rice in our Brandy Cream Sauce
More about Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL

