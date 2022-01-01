Prosciutto in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve prosciutto
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|FIG AND PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD
|$19.00
prosciutto, figs, mozzarella, goat cheese, arugula, maple whiskey glaze
|FIG AND PROSCIUTTO OMELETTE
|$16.50
black mission figs, prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula, maple whiskey sauce. Served with diced potatoes, toast or pancakes.
Catering - Blackberry Market
36 S La Grange Rd, La Grange
|Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus: 1 Dozen (GF, NF, DF)
|$23.00
Antonino’s Ristorante
701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange
|LRG Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza
|$29.20
Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO
|SM Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza
|$24.70
Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO
|M Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza
|$27.95
Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO