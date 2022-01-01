Salmon in La Grange
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
|Kid Salmon
|$12.00
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$30.00
beluga lentils pilaf, shaved heirloom carrot salad, truffle beet vinaigrette
|Salmon Wontons
|$17.00
3 wontons, seared salmon, citrus sesame slaw, pickled onions, sriracha mayo
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|GRILLED SALMON
|$30.00
squash and zucchini noodles, tomato, olive, spinach, roasted red pepper chipotle sauce GF
|CITRUS SALMON
|$24.00
house greens, salmon, avocado, queso fresco, citrus, peppers, grapefruit chili dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House Social
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange
|Whiskey Glazed Salmon
|$26.00
|Side Salmon
|$9.00
|Salmon Bowl
|$24.00
Antonino’s Ristorante
701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange
|Salmon
|$17.95
Sushi Ukai La Grange
120b West Calendar ave, La Grange
|Toro Salmon Su
|$6.00
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.95
Salmon, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo on top
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$26.95
Grilled wild caught salmon served with teriyaki sauce