Short ribs in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve short ribs

The Elm image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

The Elm

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Dinner$32.00
Braised boneless short rib, kimchee fried rice, Kalbi sauce, scallions
More about The Elm
Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LUNCH SHORT RIBS$25.00
cauliflower gratin, swiss chard, truffle-mushroom cabernet sauce GF
SHORT RIB ENTREE$31.00
cauliflower gratin, swiss chard, truffle-mushroom cabernet sauce GF
SHORT RIB SKILLET$18.00
potatoes, peppers, onions, cheddar. Served with toast or pancakes.
More about Prasino Restaurant

