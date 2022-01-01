Short ribs in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve short ribs
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
|Short Rib Dinner
|$32.00
Braised boneless short rib, kimchee fried rice, Kalbi sauce, scallions
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|LUNCH SHORT RIBS
|$25.00
cauliflower gratin, swiss chard, truffle-mushroom cabernet sauce GF
|SHORT RIB ENTREE
|$31.00
cauliflower gratin, swiss chard, truffle-mushroom cabernet sauce GF
|SHORT RIB SKILLET
|$18.00
potatoes, peppers, onions, cheddar. Served with toast or pancakes.