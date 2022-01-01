Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant - 93 S. La Grange Road

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SKIRT STEAK$33.00
potato wedges, street corn, chimichurri GF
SIDE SKIRT STEAK$15.00
SKIRT STEAK SKILLET$19.00
potatoes, onion, mushroom, swiss cheese. Served with toast or pancakes.
More about Prasino Restaurant - 93 S. La Grange Road
Milk Money Brewing image

 

Milk Money Brewing is a locally sourced Brewpub located in La Grange, Illinois.

75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak$32.00
More about Milk Money Brewing is a locally sourced Brewpub located in La Grange, Illinois.
Tavern On Lagrange image

 

Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
James Brown Grilled Skirt Steak Sandwich$28.00
8 Oz Char-Grilled skirt steak brushed with our signature marinade served with Side Salad and Fruit
More about Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL

