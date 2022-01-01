Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve tacos

The Elm image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

The Elm

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Taco$17.00
3 tacos, braised pork belly, cilantro lime slaw, radish, lime, salsa verde, chipotle mayo
More about The Elm
Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MINI FISH TACOS$17.50
shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, baja yogurt sauce GF
MINI FISH TACOS$17.50
shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, baja yogurt sauce GF
JUMP START TACOS$15.00
scrambled egg whites, avocado, cotija cheese, charred tomato salsa. Served with diced potatoes. VG
More about Prasino Restaurant
Milk Money Brewing image

 

Milk Money Brewing

75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco$4.00
Mahi Mahi W/ Corn Salsa
More about Milk Money Brewing
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Kama Bistro

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (3480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curried Lamb Tacos - 3 pc$9.00
spicy braised lamb, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, crumbled house-made paneer cheese
Tacos Lamb 2pc$8.00
spicy braised lamb, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, crumbled house-made paneer cheese. GF
More about Kama Bistro
Item pic

 

Q-BBQ LaGrange

70 S La Grange Rd., La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Taco$3.49
Caribbean Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Spicy Lime Aioli
BBQ Chicken Tacos$44.99
Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, ancho chili seasoning, pico de gallo and cilantro.
Cod Taco$3.99
Available March 2nd till April 16th
More about Q-BBQ LaGrange
Tavern On Lagrange image

 

Tavern On Lagrange

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Alla Mexicana$12.00
(3) Tacos served with scrambled eggs tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and queso fresco with hot salsa and tortilla chips on the side
More about Tavern On Lagrange

