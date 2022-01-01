Tacos in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Elm
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
The Elm
23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange
|Pork Belly Taco
|$17.00
3 tacos, braised pork belly, cilantro lime slaw, radish, lime, salsa verde, chipotle mayo
More about Prasino Restaurant
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|MINI FISH TACOS
|$17.50
shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, baja yogurt sauce GF
|JUMP START TACOS
|$15.00
scrambled egg whites, avocado, cotija cheese, charred tomato salsa. Served with diced potatoes. VG
More about Milk Money Brewing
Milk Money Brewing
75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
|Taco
|$4.00
Mahi Mahi W/ Corn Salsa
More about Kama Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Kama Bistro
9 South La Grange Road, La Grange
|Curried Lamb Tacos - 3 pc
|$9.00
spicy braised lamb, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, crumbled house-made paneer cheese
|Tacos Lamb 2pc
|$8.00
spicy braised lamb, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, crumbled house-made paneer cheese. GF
More about Q-BBQ LaGrange
Q-BBQ LaGrange
70 S La Grange Rd., La Grange
|Pork Taco
|$3.49
Caribbean Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Spicy Lime Aioli
|BBQ Chicken Tacos
|$44.99
Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, ancho chili seasoning, pico de gallo and cilantro.
|Cod Taco
|$3.99
Available March 2nd till April 16th