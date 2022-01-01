Turkey bacon in La Grange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackberry Market image

 

Blackberry Market

36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Turkey with Bacon (DF)$11.00
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, greens, and tomato with cajun mayo.
More about Blackberry Market
Restaurant banner

CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Original Pancake House

942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 3 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon & Eggs$12.49
Three strips of our turkey bacon with two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Turkey Bacon Lovers Meal$14.49
Five strips of our turkey bacon served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Turkey Bacon & Waffle Combo$11.69
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon
More about The Original Pancake House

