Turkey bacon in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Blackberry Market
Blackberry Market
36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange
|Cajun Turkey with Bacon (DF)
|$11.00
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, greens, and tomato with cajun mayo.
More about The Original Pancake House
CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
The Original Pancake House
942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
|Turkey Bacon & Eggs
|$12.49
Three strips of our turkey bacon with two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
|Turkey Bacon Lovers Meal
|$14.49
Five strips of our turkey bacon served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
|Turkey Bacon & Waffle Combo
|$11.69
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon