Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in La Grange

Go
La Grange restaurants
Toast

La Grange restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

MAK'S House

46 South La Grange Road, La grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Waffle Fries$2.99
Sweet Waffle Fries$2.99
More about MAK'S House
Item pic

CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Original Pancake House

942 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 3 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Waffle$10.79
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with chocolate chips, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
Bacon & Waffle Combo$11.69
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of our thick cut bacon
Turkey Bacon & Waffle Combo$11.69
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon
More about The Original Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in La Grange

Pork Belly

Chicken Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Short Ribs

Fried Rice

Wontons

Omelettes

Pies

Map

More near La Grange to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston